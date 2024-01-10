NBA draft survey: Who will go No. 1, the state of G League Ignite and the most intriguing prospect post-2024

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NBA draft is still six months away, but there appears to be a prospect that's currently trending as a frontrunner for the No. 1 pick.

ESPN's Jeremy Woo polled 20 NBA executives and scouts since the G League Winter Showcase to get a better handle on the 2024 draft and its major storylines. Team personnel offered their insights on five different topics, on the condition of anonymity. One of those questions was who executives expected to be the top pick in a draft class that appears to lack a generational prospect.

We also asked NBA personnel if they were in favor of a potential two-day draft, whether G League Ignite has been a success, if the 2024 draft class will have as many All-Stars as 2013 and the most intriguing prospect after this year.

1. Who do you expect will be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft?