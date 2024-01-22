Open Extended Reactions

With so much uncertainty surrounding the 2024 NBA draft class, ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo will take a closer look at the prospects that are in contention of being drafted No. 1 overall.

Zaccharie Risacher has put together a historically productive season for a teenager, moving to Bourg from ASVEL for his final season playing in his home country of France. The son of Stéphane Risacher, a six-time French League All-Star, Risacher has stepped into an important role for his club in both Pro A and EuroCup slates and taken a leap in terms of confidence and performance. The 18-year-old has put himself in position to be one of the first players drafted in June.

Woo breaks down Risacher's game, looks at his strengths/weaknesses, and provides a player comp for him moving forward.

Risacher's strengths

In many ways, Risacher fits the quintessential NBA wing prototype, supplying a mix of positional size, on-court smarts, scoring, playmaking and positive defense. While he's not demonstrably off-the-charts yet in any of those areas, he has a very strong all-around developmental base for a player his age -- he turns 19 in April. Risacher measured at 6-foot-9 ½ in shoes at the 2023 Hoop Summit with a 6-10 ½ wingspan, giving him good size but average length for a small forward, comparing closely with wings such as Shane Battier and Memphis' Ziaire Williams. Since Hoop Summit, he has made significant strides as a player, rebounding from a poor showing at the 2023 FIBA U19 World Championships, moving to a new club that's invested in his development, and emerging as one of the best young players in Europe.