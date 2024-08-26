Open Extended Reactions

Where do NBA decision-makers see this season heading?

Last month, we published the first half of our annual NBA offseason survey, breaking down the best, worst and most surprising deals of the summer and the impact of the league's new roster-building restrictions.

Now, we're revealing what 18 NBA coaches, scouts and executives are predicting for the 2024-25 season and beyond.

Will Nikola Jokic claim a fourth Most Valuable Player award in five seasons? Will the Boston Celtics become the first team since the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors to win back-to-back titles? Which rookie from the 2024 class will turn into a star?

And which players and teams didn't receive votes? Follow along as our NBA offseason survey previews the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Who is the NBA's best player right now?