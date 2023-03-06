Police in Colorado said Monday they are investigating Ja Morant's actions from the weekend after the Memphis Grizzlies star posted an Instagram Live video in which he displayed what appeared to be a gun while at a nightclub.

The Glendale Police Department confirmed the incident took place at a bar in Glendale, a small enclave surrounded by Denver known for its strip clubs and shopping centers. The department said it is investigating whether Morant might have broken any gun laws.

A source told ESPN it happened at Shotgun Willie's, which bills itself as a "gentleman's club." ESPN contacted Shotgun Willie's on Monday, and a person answering the phone repeatedly hung up on a reporter.

Colorado is an open-carry state, although there are exceptions to the law, including the carrying of a firearm on federal property. It is illegal in Colorado to possess a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

NBA rules prohibit a player from possessing a firearm while on team property or traveling on team business. In the video livestreamed by Morant, it is not clear whether he is intoxicated, but others are shown drinking.

Capt. Jamie Dillon told The Associated Press that police did not receive any calls or complaints about Morant's actions but began looking into the matter Saturday after learning about the video circulating online.

Morant is away from the team as the NBA conducts its investigation. The Grizzlies have not given a definitive timeline for his return, coach Taylor Jenkins said Sunday before Memphis' loss to the LA Clippers. Memphis plays the Lakers in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.