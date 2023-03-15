        <
        >

          Kings' Trey Lyles suspended; Bucks' Brook Lopez fined for fight

          play
          Trey Lyles, Brook Lopez ejected as tempers flare at end of Bucks-Kings (1:30)

          With less than a minute left in the game, a big scuffle breaks out between the Kings and Bucks, resulting in Trey Lyles and Brook Lopez being ejected. (1:30)

          4:51 PM GMT
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles was suspended one game without pay and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez was fined $25,000 for their involvement in an altercation at the end of a game Monday night, the NBA announced Wednesday.

          Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo was dribbling out the clock in the final minute of the Bucks' 133-124 victory over the Kings when he was fouled by Lyles, who then pushed the two-time MVP. Lopez then confronted Lyles.

          Lyles struck Lopez in the face and grabbed and held the 7-footer around the neck area. Both players were ejected from the game.

          Lyles will serve his suspension Wednesday when the Kings visit the Chicago Bulls.