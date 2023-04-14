Stephen A. Smith sets up his dream scenario of the Knicks and Jalen Brunson making a long playoff run. (2:43)

New York Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle, who has been out since March 29 with a left ankle sprain, is targeting a return against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Randle, 28, has been steadily improving and plans to test his left ankle prior to game time before making a final decision on rejoining the lineup for Game 1, sources told ESPN.

He is officially listed as questionable for the first-round series vs. the Cavaliers. Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday night.

Prior to the injury, Randle hadn't missed a game this season and has typically shown a willingness to play at less than 100%. He averaged a career-high 25.1 points, 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season.

He is one of four players -- along with Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis -- to average at least 25 and 10 this season.