Grizzlies star Ja Morant leaves Game 1 early against the Lakers after suffering a hand injury in the fourth quarter. (0:48)

LOS ANGELES -- Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was a full participant in practice Friday and will be listed as questionable for Game 3 of the team's first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Morant missed Game 2 of the series on Wednesday with a sore right hand, which he suffered in a fall during Game 1 last weekend.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant is doing "so much better than he was two days ago" and was able to dribble and shoot during a non-contact scrimmage and individual workouts.

"It's just catching the ball he's having to navigate," Jenkins said.

The team will make a final decision on his availability Saturday after Morant goes through shootaround.

"Luckily things are improving, but we want to make sure he feels confident," Jenkins said.

Morant was hurt when he landed on his wrist after trying to dunk over Lakers center Anthony Davis on a strong drive to the basket in Game 1.

Asked if Morant might have to be more cautious on his high-flying, aggressive approach with this wrist injury, teammate Desmond Bane laughed and said, "I mean, that's his game. He works hard on his body to be able to handle those. I love his game and his mentality. I don't think he should change at all."