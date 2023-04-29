Stephen A. Smith explains his level of concern for the New York Knicks about Jimmy Butler's play. (2:02)

The NBA is nearly down to its elite eight of teams that will be competing for this year's championship, and every team still alive now has a somewhat realistic path to the Finals.

The first round was eventful in both the predictable outcomes and a splash of upsets thought to be unrealistic at the end of the regular season, most notably the eighth-seeded Miami Heat knocking out the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference. The Heat will now face the New York Knicks, who have exceeded all pre-season expectations themselves.

In the other series in the East -- between two teams expected to make it this far -- the Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers winner could determine the eventual East champion.

Meanwhile in the Western Conference, Nikola Jokic and the top-seeded Denver Nuggets will look to overcome their past playoff struggles and fend off a dangerous Phoenix Suns, who are led by Devin Booker and trade deadline addition Kevin Durant.

Who will advance? Our NBA experts reveal their picks for each conference semifinal winner.

EAST SEMIFINALS

Kendra Andrews: 76ers in 7

Jerry Bembry: Celtics in 6

Nick DePaula: 76ers in 7

Nick Friedell: Celtics in 6

Kirk Goldsberry: 76ers in 7

Israel Gutierrez: Celtics in 7

Tim Legler: Celtics in 6

Tim MacMahon: Celtics in 7

Bobby Marks: 76ers in 6

Dave McMenamin: Celtics in 7

Kevin Pelton: Celtics in 7

Jorge Sedano: Celtics in 6

Ramona Shelburne: 76ers in 7

André Snellings: 76ers in 7

Marc Spears: Celtics in 6

Ohm Youngmisuk: Celtics in 7

Final tally: Celtics 10, 76ers 6

Kendra Andrews: Knicks in 6

Jerry Bembry: Knicks in 6

Nick DePaula: Heat in 6

Nick Friedell: Knicks in 5

Kirk Goldsberry: Knicks in 7

Israel Gutierrez: Heat in 6

Tim Legler: Knicks in 7

Tim MacMahon: Knicks in 7

Bobby Marks: Heat in 7

Dave McMenamin: Heat in 6

Kevin Pelton: Knicks in 7

Jorge Sedano: Heat in 6

Ramona Shelburne: Knicks in 7

André Snellings: Heat in 6

Marc Spears: Knicks in 7

Ohm Youngmisuk: Knicks in 7

Final tally: Knicks 10, Heat 6

WEST SEMIFINALS

Kendra Andrews: Suns in 6

Jerry Bembry: Nuggets in 7

Nick DePaula: Suns in 6

Nick Friedell: Suns in 6

Kirk Goldsberry: Suns in 7

Israel Gutierrez: Suns in 6

Tim Legler: Suns in 6

Tim MacMahon: Suns in 6

Bobby Marks: Nuggets in 7

Dave McMenamin: Suns in 6

Kevin Pelton: Suns in 6

Jorge Sedano: Suns in 7

Ramona Shelburne: Nuggets in 7

André Snellings: Suns in 6

Marc Spears: Suns in 7

Ohm Youngmisuk: Nuggets in 7

Final tally: Suns 12, Nuggets 4