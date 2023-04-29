        <
          NBA playoffs 2023: Experts' picks for every second-round series

          play
          Stephen A.: Knicks have to stop Jimmy Butler in the playoffs (2:02)

          Stephen A. Smith explains his level of concern for the New York Knicks about Jimmy Butler's play. (2:02)

          12:00 PM GMT
          • ESPN

          The NBA is nearly down to its elite eight of teams that will be competing for this year's championship, and every team still alive now has a somewhat realistic path to the Finals.

          The first round was eventful in both the predictable outcomes and a splash of upsets thought to be unrealistic at the end of the regular season, most notably the eighth-seeded Miami Heat knocking out the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference. The Heat will now face the New York Knicks, who have exceeded all pre-season expectations themselves.

          In the other series in the East -- between two teams expected to make it this far -- the Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers winner could determine the eventual East champion.

          Meanwhile in the Western Conference, Nikola Jokic and the top-seeded Denver Nuggets will look to overcome their past playoff struggles and fend off a dangerous Phoenix Suns, who are led by Devin Booker and trade deadline addition Kevin Durant.

          Who will advance? Our NBA experts reveal their picks for each conference semifinal winner.

          MORE: Schedule, news and results | Nuggets-Suns keys

          EAST SEMIFINALS

          Boston Celtics (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3)

          Kendra Andrews: 76ers in 7

          Jerry Bembry: Celtics in 6

          Nick DePaula: 76ers in 7

          Nick Friedell: Celtics in 6

          Kirk Goldsberry: 76ers in 7

          Israel Gutierrez: Celtics in 7

          Tim Legler: Celtics in 6

          Tim MacMahon: Celtics in 7

          Bobby Marks: 76ers in 6

          Dave McMenamin: Celtics in 7

          Kevin Pelton: Celtics in 7

          Jorge Sedano: Celtics in 6

          Ramona Shelburne: 76ers in 7

          André Snellings: 76ers in 7

          Marc Spears: Celtics in 6

          Ohm Youngmisuk: Celtics in 7

          Final tally: Celtics 10, 76ers 6

          New York Knicks (5) vs. Miami Heat (8)

          Kendra Andrews: Knicks in 6

          Jerry Bembry: Knicks in 6

          Nick DePaula: Heat in 6

          Nick Friedell: Knicks in 5

          Kirk Goldsberry: Knicks in 7

          Israel Gutierrez: Heat in 6

          Tim Legler: Knicks in 7

          Tim MacMahon: Knicks in 7

          Bobby Marks: Heat in 7

          Dave McMenamin: Heat in 6

          Kevin Pelton: Knicks in 7

          Jorge Sedano: Heat in 6

          Ramona Shelburne: Knicks in 7

          André Snellings: Heat in 6

          Marc Spears: Knicks in 7

          Ohm Youngmisuk: Knicks in 7

          Final tally: Knicks 10, Heat 6

          WEST SEMIFINALS

          Denver Nuggets (1) vs. Phoenix Suns (4)

          Kendra Andrews: Suns in 6

          Jerry Bembry: Nuggets in 7

          Nick DePaula: Suns in 6

          Nick Friedell: Suns in 6

          Kirk Goldsberry: Suns in 7

          Israel Gutierrez: Suns in 6

          Tim Legler: Suns in 6

          Tim MacMahon: Suns in 6

          Bobby Marks: Nuggets in 7

          Dave McMenamin: Suns in 6

          Kevin Pelton: Suns in 6

          Jorge Sedano: Suns in 7

          Ramona Shelburne: Nuggets in 7

          André Snellings: Suns in 6

          Marc Spears: Suns in 7

          Ohm Youngmisuk: Nuggets in 7

          Final tally: Suns 12, Nuggets 4