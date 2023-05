Stephen A. Smith says that Chris Paul not playing is the biggest reason that the Phoenix Suns have tied the semifinal series at 2-2. (2:02)

Stephen A.: Suns are playing better without Chris Paul (2:02)

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul will remain out for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Nuggets in Denver due to a groin injury, the team announced Monday night.

Paul suffered the injury late in the third quarter in Game 2 last week and missed the rest of the game. He also sat out Games 3 and 4.

The Suns charged back into the series in Paul's absence, winning both games in Phoenix to tie the series at 2-2 heading into Game 5.

Paul is averaging 12.4 points and 7.4 assists during this postseason.