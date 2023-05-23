Jimmy Butler gets payback on Al Horford in Game 3 after the Celtics big man taunted the Heat in Game 1 with a timeout sign. (0:26)

MIAMI -- Heat star Jimmy Butler was fined $25,000 for not speaking to the media following Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Butler has been at the center of the No. 8-seeded Heat's unbelievable postseason run and has delivered the organization to within a game of another Finals appearance with Game 4 against the Boston Celtics -- and a potential sweep -- looming Tuesday night.

Miami beat Boston 128-102 in Game 3 on Sunday.

Butler is averaging 29.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists a game over 13 postseason contests.