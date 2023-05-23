        <
        >

          Heat's Jimmy Butler fined for not talking to media after Game 3

          play
          Jimmy Butler gets revenge on Al Horford with timeout troll (0:26)

          Jimmy Butler gets payback on Al Horford in Game 3 after the Celtics big man taunted the Heat in Game 1 with a timeout sign. (0:26)

          • Nick Friedell, ESPN Staff WriterMay 23, 2023, 05:09 PM
            Close
              Nick Friedell is the Chicago Bulls beat reporter for ESPN Chicago. Friedell is a graduate of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University and joined ESPNChicago.com for its launch in April 2009.
            Follow on Twitter

          MIAMI -- Heat star Jimmy Butler was fined $25,000 for not speaking to the media following Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, the NBA announced Tuesday.

          Butler has been at the center of the No. 8-seeded Heat's unbelievable postseason run and has delivered the organization to within a game of another Finals appearance with Game 4 against the Boston Celtics -- and a potential sweep -- looming Tuesday night.

          Miami beat Boston 128-102 in Game 3 on Sunday.

          Butler is averaging 29.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists a game over 13 postseason contests.