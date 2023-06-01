NBA Finals tickets for Heat-Nuggets averaging over $1,000

Ohm Youngmisuk walks you through the significance of being at Denver's high altitude ahead of Game 1. (3:49)

The Denver Nuggets are in their first NBA Finals in franchise history while the Miami Heat are in their seventh since 2006. The average prices for tickets to this year's Finals, however, are lower than the prices for the 2022 series between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

For the series, the average price for games in Denver is $1,068 while the average for games in Miami is $1,085, according to Vivid Seats.

For Thursday's Game 1 at Ball Arena, the lowest price for a ticket, before fees, is $599, according to Ticketmaster and the Nuggets' team website. On the team's ticket site there are two resale tickets listed for $50,000. The most expensive ticket for Game 2 is listed at $45,000 while the cheapest available is for $681 before fees.

The series shifts to Miami for Game 4. The Heat's website has six resale tickets listed for over $30,000. The least-expensive available ticket is $450 before fees. That ticket, however, is for an obstructed-view, standing room-only area at the top of the Kaseya Center.

It was a bit more expensive to see the NBA Finals last year. For games in Boston, the average price, according to Vivid Seats, was $1,207 and the average for games in San Francisco was $1,117. For the 2021 Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, the average price for the series was $1,203 for Phoenix and $963 for Milwaukee.