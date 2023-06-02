Nikola Jokic explains what it was like to record a triple-double in his NBA Finals debut. (1:49)

No, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic's point toward his hand as he walks off the floor after wins is not a reference to the championship ring that he's a few victories away from earning. It's a gesture meant for his little girl, taken from one of his toddler daughter Ognjena's favorite songs.

"It's just a song that we sing," Jokic said during a SportsCenter interview after the Nuggets took a 3-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference finals.

"It's not a big deal, but she likes it, and I just want to have some connection with her."

Jokic points to his left hand, which is the one that wears a wedding ring when he isn't on the court. When he's playing, Jokic ties his wedding ring into the laces of one of his shoes, another gesture that indicates how important family is to him.

"I look at it because I have something more at home that is more important than basketball," Jokic said before the NBA Finals began, referring to his roles as a husband and father. "I learned this. I knew that but this kind of proved me that I'm correct."

