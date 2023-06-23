Check out the best plays that made the New Orleans Pelicans draft Jordan Hawkins in the 2023 NBA draft. (1:40)

The highlights that made the Pelicans draft Jordan Hawkins (1:40)

Roughly two hours before the 2023 NBA draft kicked off, LSU Tigers star Angel Reese called her shot.

With Reese's cousin, former UConn Huskies guard Jordan Hawkins, available for selection, the 2023 NCAA women's tournament's Most Outstanding Player and national champion nudged the New Orleans Pelicans to bring her cousin to Louisiana.

@PelicansNBA get right tonight with @golive23 you getting a KILLA! — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) June 22, 2023

Holding the No. 14 pick in the draft, the Pelicans obliged. With New Orleans looking to add some shooting to a squad that already includes Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, Hawkins, who shot 39% from deep last season, made a perfect fit.

✅ Both national champs

✅ Both now in Louisiana



Angel Reese congratulates her cousin Jordan Hawkins after he was drafted by the Pelicans! pic.twitter.com/kU93IDfAmy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 23, 2023

The Pelicans' Twitter account was quick to give props to Reese after the selection as well.