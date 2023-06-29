The Houston Rockets said Thursday they have picked up the fourth-year team option for forward KJ Martin.

Martin, 22, broke out last season after averaging 12.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting nearly 57% from the field in 28 minutes per game.

A second-round draft pick in 2020, Martin boasts elite athleticism as he shot better than 80% from within 3 feet of the rim and racked up 173 dunks last season. He's also a career 34% 3-point shooter.

After starting just 10 games combined over his first two seasons with Houston, Martin was inserted into the starting lineup in January and never looked back, closing the season as the team's full-time starter at small forward.

Martin is the son of Kenyon Martin, the former Nets and Denver Nuggets forward who made one All-Star team during an NBA career that spanned 16 years.

In another move, the Rockets said they waived guard Daishen Nix.