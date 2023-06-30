        <
          Sources: Nets trading Joe Harris, second-round picks to Pistons

          Joe Harris catches fire with six 3s in the 2nd quarter (1:14)

          Joe Harris is feeling it from deep, connecting from beyond the arc six times in just the second quarter. (1:14)

          Jun 30, 2023, 06:51 PM

          The Brooklyn Nets are trading Joe Harris and two future second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

          The Pistons will receive a 2027 second-round pick via the Dallas Mavericks and a 2029 second-round pick via the Milwaukee Bucks, sources said.

          By trading Harris, the Nets create a $19.9 million traded player exception and the flexibility to explore more deals this summer.

          Harris, 31, averaged 7.6 points and shot 42.6% on 3-pointers last season. He is heading into the final year of his contract and due nearly $20 million for the 2023-24 season.