Joe Harris is feeling it from deep, connecting from beyond the arc six times in just the second quarter. (1:14)

The Brooklyn Nets are trading Joe Harris and two future second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Pistons will receive a 2027 second-round pick via the Dallas Mavericks and a 2029 second-round pick via the Milwaukee Bucks, sources said.

By trading Harris, the Nets create a $19.9 million traded player exception and the flexibility to explore more deals this summer.

Harris, 31, averaged 7.6 points and shot 42.6% on 3-pointers last season. He is heading into the final year of his contract and due nearly $20 million for the 2023-24 season.