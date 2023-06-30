The Chicago Bulls are bringing back Coby White while adding free agent guard Jevon Carter.

White agreed to a three-year, $40 million deal to stay with Chicago, his agents Ty Sullivan and Steven Heumann of CAA Basketball told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Carter agreed to a three-year, $20 million deal, according to his agents, Mark Bartelstein and Reggie Brown of Priority Sports.

White, 23, averaged 9.7 points and 2.8 assists while shooting 37.2% from 3-point range this past season as his role in the Bulls' offense was scaled back. He played the lowest minutes per game of his career (23.4) and posted his lowest usage rate at just under 18%.

Despite the dip in production, White had a significantly better impact this season compared to previous years as Chicago outscored opponents by four points per 100 possessions when White was on the court. That was the second-highest margin on the team among the seven rotation players who logged at least 1,000 minutes this past season.

White, who was selected No. 7 overall out of North Carolina in the 2019 NBA draft, boasts a quick first step and the ability to hit tough jumpers from beyond the arc but his consistency as a ball handler and decision-maker remains a work in progress. He entered free agency as a restricted free agent.

Carter, meanwhile, gives the Bulls more tough defense on the perimeter. He became a key contributor for Milwaukee as the Bucks worked Khris Middleton back from injury early in the season, averaging 22.3 minutes and starting in 39 games while scoring 8 points and shooting 42.1% from 3.

The Bucks picked up Carter, a second-round draft pick in 2018, midway through the 2021-22 season. He meshed well with a Giannis Antetokounmpo-led team as a point guard who spaces the floor with elite 3-point shooting to go along with strong point-of-attack defense.

Carter, 27, opted out of his $2.2 million player option before free agency, which made him an unrestricted free agent.

Carter played four seasons at West Virginia before his NBA career, earning Big 12 All-Defensive honors in three of his seasons.