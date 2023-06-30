The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with Shake Milton, a source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, as well as a deal with forward Troy Brown.

Terms of Brown's deal, which was confirmed by his agent Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports, weren't immediately known.

Milton, who will turn 27 before next season, averaged 8.4 points and 3.2 assists while shooting 47.9% from the field and 37.8% from 3 for the Philadelphia 76ers last season. A second-round pick in 2018, Milton has played his entire career for the Sixers and averaged at least 20 minutes per game in every season since 2019-20. An all-around player, Milton has solid shooting percentages from all over the court, including nearly 70% from within three feet and 47.6% from long midrange (16 feet to the 3-point line).

While mostly a bench player, Milton has thrived for Philadelphia whenever he found his way into the starting lineup; in 11 starts last season he averaged 20.3 points and 7.2 assists while shooting nearly 52% from the field.

Meanwhile, Brown started 45 games for the Los Angeles Lakers last season and remained a key part of their rotation even after the team remade their roster at the trade deadline.

Brown, who will be 24 before next season, averaged 7.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 38.1% on 3s -- one of the best shooting marks on L.A. last season. He also appeared in 76 total games, the most of any player on the Lakers. He lost playing time in the postseason, however, as Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt became more featured players in coach Darvin Ham's playoff rotation.

At 6-foot-6, Brown is a good rebounder for his position and a sound defender to go along with his ability to knock down catch-and-shoot 3-pointers.

He was originally drafted by the Washington Wizards in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft after one season at Oregon. Brown made the league minimum of $1.8 million last year.