Free-agent big man Trey Lyles has re-signed with the Sacramento Kings on a two-year, $16 million contract, his agents told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Lyles, acquired at the 2022 trade deadline from the Detroit Pistons, was a crucial frontcourt piece for a Kings team that enjoyed its best season in 17 years.

At 6-foot-9, Lyles can play both power forward and center and stretch the floor as a 3-point shooter; more than half his shots last season were 3-pointers, and he made 36.3% of them. Lyles gave the Kings strong playoff minutes in their first-round series loss to the Golden State Warriors, as Sacramento was plus-10 points per 100 possessions with Lyles on the court.

Lyles, 27, is a career 34.2% 3-point shooter averaging 7.8 points and 4.3 rebounds for his career.