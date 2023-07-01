Check out some of Derrick Rose's top highlights the past two seasons as he is set to join the Memphis Grizzlies. (1:49)

Free agent guard Derrick Rose has agreed on a two-year deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by SNY.

The Grizzlies want Rose on the floor this season and as a leader in locker room.

The New York Knicks declined Rose's $15.6 million player option earlier this summer to make him a free agent.

Rose remade himself into a valuable role player after a slew of injuries hampered his ascent to superstardom after becoming the youngest MVP in NBA history back in 2011. Acquired by the Knicks in the middle of the 2020-21 season, he helped New York make the playoffs while finishing third in Sixth Man of the Year voting that year.

However, an ankle injury limited him to just 26 games the following season and he fell out of coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation early on during this past season.

Rose will be 35 by the time next season kicks off. He holds career averages of 17.7 points and 5.3 assists across 14 seasons in the NBA.