Jaden Ivey was carried out on a stretcher during the fourth quarter of the Pistons-Magic game after a collision with Cole Anthony. (0:43)

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey underwent surgery for a broken fibula in his left leg, the team announced Thursday.

Ivey, 22, will miss at least most of the remainder of the season, sources told ESPN. The Pistons and Ivey are currently not ruling out a return depending on Detroit's play and potential postseason run, but the franchise will be cautious on the rehabilitation and recovery of the rising young guard.

The Pistons said Thursday that Ivey will be reevaluated in four weeks.

Ivey, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 draft, has had a career season for the resurgent Pistons in his third year, averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

He exited Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic on a stretcher after Cole Anthony slipped and fell into Ivey's planted leg while going for the ball. Ivey was in obvious distress as he grabbed for his shin, and Detroit's medical staff quickly attended to him.

Members of the athletic training staff held up towels to block the crowd's view of the injury, and players from both teams formed a circle around Ivey. After a lengthy delay, he was loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled out of the arena with a towel covering the injury.

Players from both teams consoled Ivey and Anthony, who was noticeably shaken by the play.

"It is tough for all of us," Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after Detroit's 105-96 victory. "There's no better person or teammate than J.I. and no one cares more about this than he does."

Detroit is firmly in the Play-In Tournament race this season at 15-18, good for the ninth seed and three games out of sixth place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.