Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Lionel Messi received the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony Saturday at the White House.

President Joe Biden bestowed the honor to 19 of the most famous names in politics, sports, entertainment, civil rights, LGBTQ+ advocacy and science.

The White House said the recipients have made "exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors."

Often regarded as the greatest point guard of all time, Johnson, 65, was a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers before retiring abruptly in 1991 after announcing that he had contracted HIV. He was honored as one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History in 1996 and selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021. A two-time inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, he was enshrined in 2002 for his individual career and in 2010 as a member of the Dream Team.

Since his retirement, Johnson has been an advocate for HIV/AIDS prevention. His philanthropic work also supports underserved communities through his Magic Johnson Foundation.

After his playing career, Johnson joined ownership groups for the Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks, Los Angeles FC in MLS and the NWSL's Washington Spirit.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, Messi, 37, has set numerous individual records with eight Ballon d'Or awards and eight times being named FIFA's world's best player. He is the most decorated player in the history of professional soccer, having won 45 team trophies, including four UEFA Champions Leagues, two Copa Americas and one FIFA World Cup.

In his first full season with Inter Miami in MLS, Messi was named 2024 league MVP after scoring 20 goals and adding 16 assists in 19 matches while his club set a league record with a 74-point campaign.

Messi, who did not attend the ceremony, supports health care and education programs for children around the world through the Leo Messi Foundation and serves as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.