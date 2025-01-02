Jaden Ivey was carried out on a stretcher during the fourth quarter of the Pistons-Magic game after a collision with Cole Anthony. (0:43)

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey suffered what appeared to be a severe injury to his left lower leg in the fourth quarter of a 105-96 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

Orlando's Cole Anthony slipped and fell as he and Ivey went for the ball. Anthony's momentum carried him into Ivey's planted leg, knocking Ivey to the floor. The 22-year-old was in obvious distress as he grabbed for his shin, and Detroit's medical staff quickly attended to him.