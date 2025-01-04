Shams Charania joins "SportsCenter" to break down the latest developments between the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler. (2:01)

The Miami Heat have suspended star guard Jimmy Butler for seven games for "multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team."

Butler on Thursday night, after scoring only nine points in a loss to the Indiana Pacers, said he had lost his joy playing in Miami.

"Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team," the Heat said in a statement Friday night. "Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers."

ESPN's Shams Charania reported Thursday that Butler indicated to the Heat that he would like to be traded.

"I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball. Wherever that may be, we'll find out here pretty soon," Butler said after Thursday's game against the Pacers. "I'm happy here off the court, but I want to be back to somewhat dominant, I want to hoop, and I want to help this team win, and right now I'm not doing it."

Asked if he can get his joy back on the court with the Heat, Butler responded: "Probably not."

An issue that led to Butler's decision to request a trade, sources told Charania, was an implication from team officials Thursday that he hadn't played his hardest in the Heat's victory Wednesday over the New Orleans Pelicans. Playing his first game in 13 days after being away because of an illness, Butler took only five shots in 25 minutes and scored nine points.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra did not play Butler in the fourth quarter of either game this week.

Butler will not be with the Heat for their home game Saturday against the Utah Jazz and then the totality of a six-game trip to Sacramento, Golden State, Utah, Portland, the LA Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The suspension will cost Butler $336,543 for each game missed, or a total of $2.35 million, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. The National Basketball Players Association is planning to file a grievance to dispute the suspension, calling it "excessive and inappropriate." The grievance process is lengthy, however, and will likely not stop the suspension.

Butler is in the last guaranteed year of his contract; he has a player option worth more than $52 million for next season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.