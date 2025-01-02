Fantasy basketball: Add these players whenever they get more playing time

Spencer Dinwiddie is widely available in ESPN leagues and should see his production rise with Luka Doncic out of the Dallas lineup. (1:59)

At this stage of the NBA season, there are quite a few players around the league who have proven to have difficulty staying healthy and in the lineup. On the flip side of that, however, is a crop of players who has emerged whenever given the chance to fill in and play extended minutes.

So which players should be on your fantasy radar whenever they get one of these chances at more playing time? Here are the ones that our experts -- Andre Snellings, Eric Moody, Eric Karabell, Steve Alexander and Jim McCormick -- have their sights on.

Trey Murphy III, SG/SF, New Orleans Pelicans: Although the market is catching on, Murphy is still a free agent in a third of leagues while producing awesome 3-and-D metrics. While valuable overall, he truly peaks as a perimeter scorer without Brandon Ingram or Zion Williamson available. Murphy does become a bit more hollow as a fantasy player when Williamson and particularly Ingram are leading the offense, but this also isn't often the case. -- McCormick

Jordan Clarkson, SG/SF, Utah Jazz: Gifted with both irrational confidence and talent to back it up at times, Clarkson reveals some major splits whenever he's on the floor without Keyonte George. Clarkson's already lofty usage spikes to 30% without George on the court and his fantasy production, scoring volume and passing production all swell to fantasy-relevant levels in such looks. George is currently dealing with an injury, but it's worth noting that Clarkson spikes even when not tabbed as a starter, but there is some fragility to his value in that he really requires having one of George or Collin Sexton out of the lineup in order to really deliver big fantasy outcomes. -- McCormick

Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG, Dallas Mavericks: Dinwiddie has four starts this season, all with Luka Doncic out of the lineup. In those starts he has averaged 20.3 PPG and 5.8 APG, with at least 15 points in all four. He is coming off his best game of the season, a 30-point/6-assist effort on the road against the Kings with both Doncic and Kyrie Irving sitting. -- Snellings

Vasilije Micic, PG/SG, Charlotte Hornets: Micic moves into the starting lineup when LaMelo Ball is out, and he is a solid source of points and an excellent source of assists. As a starter, he has scored as many as 20 points and dished as many as 12 assists, with 10-game averages of 12.4 PPG and 6.3 APG. -- Snellings

Onyeka Okongwu, C, Atlanta Hawks: Okongwu holds solid standalone value, averaging 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per game. But he truly steps up when Clint Capela is out. In his last seven games without Capela, Okongwu has averaged 16.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. He's superb in those scenarios. -- Moody

Stephon Castle, PG/SG, San Antonio Spurs: Castle has shown he can deliver solid performances when given enough minutes. Backing up 39-year-old Chris Paul, the rookie has impressed in games he's played 30+ minutes, averaging 16.4 points and 4.3 assists. He could be a fantasy difference maker if given a chance to start. -- Moody

Guerschon Yabusele, PF, Philadelphia 76ers: Yabusele has made 11 starts this season, racking up 10 points and six rebounds in them when Joel Embiid is on the sidelines. He plays enough minutes and has a fantasy friendly game that makes him a potential fantasy starter even when Embiid is healthy. -- Alexander

Rui Hachimura, SF/PF, Los Angeles Lakers: Hachimura has started every game he's played in for the Lakers this season but usually saves his big games for when Anthony Davis or LeBron James are sitting on the sidelines. Any time one of those two superstars are out, plug Hachimura in for some points, rebounds, steals, blocks and 3-pointers. -- Alexander

Jonas Valanciunas, C, Washington Wizards: As a Valanciunas investor expecting he would pile on the boards, blocks and minutes for a truly awful team, starter minutes would sure be nice. He is averaging 14.9 PPG, 10.6 RPG and 1.7 BPG, with excellent shooting, in his seven starts. -- Karabell

Nick Richards, C, Charlotte Hornets: As a Mark Williams investor, we always look out for missed games. If Williams gets hurt again, Richards also averages a double-double when he starts (11.3 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 1.7 BPG). -- Karabell