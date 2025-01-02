Fantasy basketball: Don't be surprised if ... Russell, Curry trend in different directions

Open Extended Reactions

Each week in the NBA is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true ... don't be surprised!

Don't be surprised if ... D'Angelo Russell returns to top 50 production

It wasn't too long ago that Russell was quite a valuable fantasy option. In fact, it was last season when he averaged 18.0 PPG, 6.3 APG and 36.5 ESPN fantasy PPG, making him the No. 33 scorer in points leagues. The Lakers didn't care, though. Russell seemed scapegoated for the team's offensive issues early this season, getting banished to a reserve role. In fairness, his numbers weren't drastically different as a starter than off the bench (12.8 PPG, 5.4 APG starting, 12.2 PPG, 4.3 APG off the bench). A seemingly disinterested Russell deserves some blame, too. It earned him a trade back to Brooklyn.