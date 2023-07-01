The LA Clippers are acquiring Houston Rockets forward K.J. Martin in a trade for two future second-round draft picks, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

The Clippers have been in the market to start adding young rotation players to a veteran roster, and Martin has been rapidly developing into a starting-level forward in the league. He averaged 12.7 points and 5.5 rebounds on 57% shooting last season, including better than 80% from within 3 feet of the rim.

He also had 173 dunks and is a career 34% 3-point shooter.

Martin, the 52nd overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft out of IMG Academy, played 82 games a year ago -- including 49 starts.

His father, Kenyon, played for the Clippers and under president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank during his coaching days with the New Jersey Nets .