A Denver police officer had a below-the-knee amputation after a fire truck rolled over his leg during the celebratory parade for the Nuggets' NBA championship win last month, according to the Denver Police Department.

Sgt. Justin Dodge was walking along the front passenger side of the truck, which was carrying Nuggets players, when fans made their way onto the street during the June 15 parade route, Denver police Chief Ron Thomas said at a news conference that day. Dodge was trying to protect the fans when he was struck by the fire truck, Thomas said.

The procedure included a skin graft, and Dodge was released from the hospital Monday night to recover at home, according to a DPD spokesperson.

"On behalf of everyone across Colorado, I wish Sgt. Justin Dodge of the Denver Police, a speedy recovery," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted Wednesday.

The Nuggets won their first NBA championship by beating the Miami Heat in a five-game NBA Finals. The parade was held three days after their title victory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.