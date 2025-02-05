Shams Charania joins "NBA Today" to break down the latest news on the Warriors' recent pursuit of Suns star Kevin Durant. (1:07)

Shams: KD has 'no desire to return' to Warriors (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has no desire for a reunion with the Golden State Warriors, league sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Warriors have been seriously pursuing a trade before Thursday's deadline with Durant as one of their targets. Golden State is eager to find another star to play alongside franchise star Stephen Curry.

Due to Phoenix's 25-24 record and ninth-place standing in the West entering Wednesday, teams have been aggressively calling the Suns and have inquired about Durant.

However, sources told Charania that Durant does not want to go back to Golden State, after he helped the Warriors win back-to-back titles in two of his three seasons there.

Durant won Finals MVP in both the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals.

The Suns hope to continue to build around Durant and Devin Booker, but it is unclear where trade talks go between now and the deadline.