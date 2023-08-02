San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte' Graham has been suspended by the NBA for two games stemming from a driving while intoxicated charge in July 2022, the league announced Wednesday.

Graham pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge, while a speeding charge was dropped in late June.

According to the police report, Graham was pulled over at 2:39 a.m. on July 7, 2022, for driving 63 mph in a 40 mph zone. During the traffic stop, Graham displayed signs of impairment and was taken into custody and transported to the Wake County Detention Center. Graham submitted to a breath test for alcohol, and results indicated a 0.11 BAC (breath alcohol concentration), above the state limit of .08.

The NBA announced Graham will be suspended without pay for the first two regular-season games he is eligible to play. Graham, who was traded to the Spurs last season, has two years and $24.75 million remaining on a four-year deal he signed with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2021.

New Orleans traded Graham, who was with the Pelicans at the time of the arrest, and four second-round picks to San Antonio for Josh Richardson at last season's trade deadline.

In 53 games with the Pelicans last season, Graham averaged 5.3 points and 2.2 assists per game. Once he was traded, Graham found a larger role with the Spurs, averaging 13.0 points in 20 games.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.