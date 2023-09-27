Zach Lowe breaks down the value of playing Chris Paul from off the bench so he can make an impact when Steph Curry rests. (1:52)

Why CP3 should come off the bench for the Warriors (1:52)

The Golden State Warriors agreed to a one-year contract with veteran forward Rudy Gay, his agent, Sam Permut of Roc Nation Sports, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday.

Gay will compete for the Warriors' open roster spot in training camp.

Gay, 37, has played for five teams across 17 NBA seasons, the past two with the Utah Jazz.

He owns career averages of 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in 1,120 games (778 starts) with the Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Jazz.

Gay was moved twice previously in the offseason, being traded from the Jazz to the Atlanta Hawks in June and then dealt again to the Oklahoma City Thunder about two weeks later before they waived him.

Reuters contributed to this report.