Ricky Rubio remains away from the Cleveland Cavaliers as they open camp while the Spanish guard continues focusing on his mental health.

Rubio said he was stepping away from the game this summer, when he was scheduled to play for Spain in the FIBA World Cup. There is no timetable for his return.

"We remain fully supportive of Ricky and his efforts, which for now are best continued away from the team and have excused his absence from camp," the Cavaliers said Monday in a news release. "We remain in regular communication and consultation with Ricky and will continue to assist him in any way possible."

The team declined further comment.

Rubio asked in early August that his "privacy be respected so that I can face these moments and be able to give more information when the time comes."

Rubio has played in the league for 12 seasons, appearing with Minnesota, Utah, Phoenix and Cleveland. He missed the majority of the past two seasons while recovering from a torn left ACL and returned to the Cavs primarily as a reserve for 33 games at the end of last season. He began playing pro ball as a 14-year-old in Spain, nearly two decades ago.