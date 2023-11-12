Open Extended Reactions

Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins has been fined $25,000 for public criticism of officiating, the NBA announced Sunday.

"Saddle up," Jenkins said to open his postgame news conference following the 127-121 home loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday that dropped the Grizzlies to 1-8. "One of the most poorly officiated games I've ever seen. Record it. I'm fine with it. F---ing atrocious."

Jenkins was particularly perturbed about Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr.'s ejection with 4:30 remaining in the third quarter. Jackson angrily gestured and argued with referee Karl Lane, protesting no-calls on consecutive possessions.

"He's one of the most professional players in this league and gets a double technical foul, and the excuse that I get is that he's charging at an official," Jenkins said. "It's called de-escalation."

Jenkins cited the Jazz's 29-13 advantage in free throws attempted and expressed frustration about the poor communication during his attempts to discuss matters with the officials during the loss.

"Our team is competing their ass off, and this is what happens?" Jenkins said. "The interactions right now with the officials -- complete disrespect. I know what's coming. It's unbelievable, the looks on the faces when I'm trying to engage in conversation to defend our guys that are busting their tail right now."

Jenkins was fined $15,000 for publicly criticizing officials after Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2022 playoffs, when he declared that he had "never seen a more inconsistent, arrogant officiated game."