Josh Giddey and Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault have no comment on the NBA's investigation into an alleged relationship between the player and a minor. (0:24)

Police in Newport Beach, California, are attempting to determine whether Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey committed a crime in their jurisdiction regarding allegations that he had an improper relationship with an underage girl, Sgt. Steve Oberon said Wednesday morning.

The allegations surfaced on social media earlier this week. In a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user said a girl who is seen with Giddey in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. The social media account has since been deactivated.

"We have information, and we're looking into it," Oberon said. "We're investigating whether or not a crime occurred."

An NBA spokesperson said Friday that the league office is also looking into the allegations.

Giddey, 21, has declined to comment about the allegations. Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault has referred to the allegations as a "personal matter" and declined further comment other than saying the organization made the decision for Giddey to continue playing based on the facts the Thunder have.

Giddey remained in the starting lineup for Oklahoma City's losses to the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves since the allegations surfaced. He is averaging 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the 11-6 Thunder this season.