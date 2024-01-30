Ramona Shelburne shares that it was Joel Embiid's choice to play despite being injured. (1:03)

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will be listed as questionable for Tuesday night's game at Golden State, a source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Embiid is expected to go through pregame warmups and then make a decision on playing, the source said.

He's missed the Sixers' past two games with a knee injury, sitting out losses to the Trail Blazers and Nuggets.

Embiid was a late scratch from Saturday's showdown with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic in Denver, which has prompted the league to investigate the circumstances of the team's injury reporting, multiple sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Embiid was not listed on any pregame injury reports leading into Saturday's game. Sources close to the situation told Shelburne that Embiid was determined to play in Denver for the first time since 2019 but was pulled from the game by the team's medical staff after it watched him warm up before the game. As one source put it, he "could barely jump" as he warmed up.

Embiid has missed 12 games on the season. If he misses five more, he would become ineligible for postseason NBA awards.

Sixers guard guard Tyrese Maxey also missed Monday night's game because of a sprained left ankle and is expected to be out against the Warriors, according to a source.

Information from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne was used in this report.