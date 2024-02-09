        <
          NBA Kicks of the Week: Kyrie Irving rocks new KAI 1 in Brooklyn return

          Kyrie Irving gave fans an on-court glimpse of the "Artist on Court" colorway of his latest signature sneaker. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
          • ESPN staffFeb 9, 2024, 10:19 PM

          Players from across the NBA broke out another slate of fire kicks during Week 16.

          All eyes were on Kyrie Irving on Tuesday as he returned to Barclays Center for the first time since departing from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving put on a show through his performance and his fashion. The star guard posted a game-high 36 points and added five assists as the Dallas Mavericks fought to a 119-107 victory. Irving took the floor debuting a pair of his latest "Artist on Court" edition KAI sneakers -- featuring a sleek purple-and-pink color scheme.

          Here are some of the hottest sneakers from Week 16.

          John Collins, Utah Jazz

          Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

          Derrick Jones Jr., Dallas Mavericks

          Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

          Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors