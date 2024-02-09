Players from across the NBA broke out another slate of fire kicks during Week 16.
All eyes were on Kyrie Irving on Tuesday as he returned to Barclays Center for the first time since departing from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving put on a show through his performance and his fashion. The star guard posted a game-high 36 points and added five assists as the Dallas Mavericks fought to a 119-107 victory. Irving took the floor debuting a pair of his latest "Artist on Court" edition KAI sneakers -- featuring a sleek purple-and-pink color scheme.
Here are some of the hottest sneakers from Week 16.