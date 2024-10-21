Who has the most NBA All-Star Game selections?

LeBron James marked his 20th All-Star Game appearance in 2024 -- an NBA record.

James' first All-Star appearance was in 2005. To put his longevity into perspective, he has started All-Star Games alongside Allen Iverson, Vince Carter, Grant Hill and Shaquille O'Neal. In honor of James' record, let's examine the NBA players who have appeared in the most All-Star Games.

LeBron James, 20

In addition to playing in the most All-Star Games, James is the all-time leading scorer in the event with 426 career points. James has finished with the most All-Star votes 10 times, which is also a record. He won the All-Star MVP award in 2006, 2008 and 2018. James wasn't an All-Star during his rookie season, but he has been selected every year since. And he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 19

Abdul-Jabbar made 19 All-Star appearances throughout his 20-year NBA career. However, he was never named the All-Star Game MVP. Abdul-Jabbar's first All-Star selection came as a rookie during the 1969-70 season. His final All-Star selection was during his last NBA season (1988-89) at 41 years old.

Kobe Bryant, 18

Bryant was named an All-Star in 18 of his 20 NBA seasons, including four years in which he led the league in All-Star voting (2003, 2011, 2013 and 2016). His first selection was during the 1997-98 season, when he was just 19 years old. Bryant was named the All-Star MVP four times -- in 2002, 2007, 2009 (co-MVP with Shaquille O'Neal) and 2011 -- tying the NBA record with Bob Pettit.

Julius Erving, 16

Erving was selected to 11 NBA All-Star Games and five ABA All-Star Games. He led all players in All-Star voting four times (in 1978, 1981, 1982 and 1983) and was named the game's MVP in 1977 and 1983. His most famous All-Star moment came in 1976, when he threw down a dunk on a leap from the free throw line in the 1976 ABA Dunk Contest (which Michael Jordan later recreated).

Tim Duncan, 15

Duncan made 15 All-Star appearances, including 12 as a starter. He earned co-MVP honors in the 2000 All-Star Game (with O'Neal) after finishing with 24 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in the Western Conference's 137-126 win over the East.

Kevin Garnett, 15

Garnett made 15 All-Star appearances, including 11 as a starter. He was named the All-Star MVP in 2003 after recording 37 points, nine rebounds, five steals, three assists and a block in the West's 155-145 win.

Shaquille O'Neal, 15

Shaq appeared in 15 All-Star Games, with nine starts. He was a three-time All-Star MVP -- in 2000 (co-MVP with Duncan), 2004 and 2009 (co-MVP with Bryant). His best All-Star performance was in 2004, when he recorded 24 points, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals.

