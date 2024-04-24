Grayson Allen is helped off the court after tripping over a foot early in the third quarter. (0:47)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen aggravated the sprained right ankle he suffered in the playoff opener, forcing him to hobble off in the third quarter of Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round series on Tuesday.

The Suns later ruled him out for the remainder of the game before losing 105-93. Minnesota leads the series 2-0.

X-rays were negative and Allen will be day-to-day, coach Frank Vogel said afterward.

With Game 3 set for Friday, Allen said afterward that he wasn't sure how his ankle would respond after two days of treatment but that he was glad to have the time. He said the way he hurt the ankle Tuesday was similar to what happened in Game 1.

"Just a little bit tougher since I was in the air and landing, but when I watched the replay, it looked like I just landed on someone's heel and rolled it pretty hard," Allen said.

Allen was guarding Mike Conley on a drive to the lane when he went airborne to try to block the shot and landed awkwardly on his right leg. Allen had to be helped away from the court and into the locker room.

The Suns had listed Allen, who led the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage this season, as questionable. Before the game, Vogel praised Allen's toughness and determination to play.

Allen went 0-for-3 from the floor in 25 minutes with four points in Game 1. He was 1-for-2 in 17 minutes with three points in Game 2.

ESPN's Baxter Holmes and The Associated Press contributed to this report.