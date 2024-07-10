Open Extended Reactions

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been cleared for full-contact work, six months after undergoing surgery to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder, according to coach Taylor Jenkins.

"Ja, it's go time. So very encouraged, medically cleared, full go, crossed all the hurdles," Jenkins said during the television broadcast of the Grizzlies' Salt Lake City summer league game Tuesday. "He's been phenomenal with his rehab; now it's full go basketball with him with all the contact. Now it's been more on the body, getting that back in the right spot. ... We can dive into his basketball plan."

Morant played only nine games last season as the injury-ravaged Grizzlies landed in the lottery after consecutive playoff appearances. He was injured two weeks after returning from a season-opening 25-game suspension.

Morant, a two-time All-Star entering the second season of a five-year, $197 million maximum contract, has career averages of 22.5 points and 7.4 assists per game.