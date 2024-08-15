Open Extended Reactions

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard had his wedding officiated by a special guest over the weekend -- six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin.

The former LA Clippers star officiated the ceremony between Pritchard and YouTuber Emma MacDonald in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Griffin was teammates with Pritchard on the Celtics during the 2022-23 season, Griffin's final year in the NBA.

MacDonald told Elle that Griffin had been there from the start of the couple's relationship, offering Pritchard advice when the two first started talking. He even third-wheeled one of their dates.

Last Saturday, he officiated their wedding.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown posted a short clip of Griffin joking about his impersonation of Pritchard during the ceremony.

Yesterday was amazing congrats to my brother P rabbit pic.twitter.com/rpn61HrQ9q — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) August 11, 2024

"We chose him because we knew he would keep the ceremony nice and light, and he did a fantastic job!" MacDonald wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "The crowd absolutely loved it, and so did we. It was incredibly special to have one of our friends marry us!"

Pritchard and MacDonald began dating in 2021 and became engaged in July 2023.

Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck, head coach Joe Mazzulla and Pritchard's teammates Oshae Brissett, Sam Hauser and Xavier Tillman were in attendance.

Pritchard averaged 6.4 points, 2.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 18.7 minutes per game during the postseason last year. He gained acclaim for his half-court heave to close the first half in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the longest NBA Finals shot in the past 25 years.