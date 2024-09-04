Open Extended Reactions

The CP3 era will continue in San Antonio.

Chris Paul will wear the No. 3 jersey with the San Antonio Spurs after Keldon Johnson announced he would give up the number and instead wear No. 0 this season, a number he had worn with the G League's Austin Spurs.

In an Instagram post, Johnson posted an image of himself on Instagram wearing his new jersey number.

Paul will now continue wearing the jersey number that he has worn since entering the league in 2005.

Paul, 39, signed with the Spurs this offseason on a one-year deal that sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is worth more than $11 million. Paul spent last season with the Golden State Warriors.

A 12-time All-Star selection, Paul now enters his 20th NBA season in San Antonio where will join forces with coach Gregg Popovich and reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama.

Johnson, a forward entering his sixth year with San Antonio, had previous stated he wore No. 3 in part for his admiration of Paul.

