Jayson Tatum is still on top of the world after his first NBA championship with the Boston Celtics.

In celebration of winning the franchise's 18th title in a five-game series over the Dallas Mavericks, Tatum got some new ink, located just beneath his right shoulder blade, of himself wearing a championship hat and holding the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Written above the image is "Proverbs 3:5-6."

Tatum is no stranger to visiting tattoo shops during the offseason. In August, he revealed a tattoo of himself hoisting the Kobe Bryant MVP award from the 2023 All-Star Game, in which he scored 55 points to set an All-Star Game record.

Tatum averaged 25.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game during the 2024 NBA Finals. He had 31 points, 11 assists and 8 boards in the Celtics' 106-88 Game 5 win as they clinched the title.