The Chicago Bulls are signing former San Antonio Spurs lottery pick Josh Primo to a training camp contract, the team said Thursday.

Primo, the 12th overall pick from the 2021 NBA draft, is expected to join the team's G-League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, to continue rehab on a left ankle injury he suffered near the end of last season.

Primo had a stress fracture in the navicular bone of his left ankle that required follow-up surgery during the offseason, sources told ESPN. He is not expected to contribute on the court during training camp before he continues his rehab with Chicago's G-League affiliate.

Primo, 21, appeared in only two NBA games during the 2023-24 season with the Los Angeles Clippers before he was waived in April following the injury. He spent most of the season in the G League, and averaged 16.7 points per game, but he has not appeared in a game since March 24.

Primo's lone two appearances with the Clippers last season are the only NBA games he has played since he was waived by San Antonio due to an indecent exposure investigation in 2022. A former Spurs psychologist sued the team and Primo for the player's actions, a lawsuit settled out of court. The NBA also suspended Primo, then 19, for four games in September 2023 for "conduct detrimental to the league" following an independent investigation, which confirmed Primo "engaged in inappropriate and offensive behavior by exposing himself to women."

Primo insisted his conduct was not intentional, the league said in its release, and investigators found no evidence that he engaged in any misconduct apart from the exposures.