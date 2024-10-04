How to watch 'Clutch: The NBA Playoffs' on ESPN

Check out the trailer for "Clutch: The NBA Playoffs," which premieres October 7 at 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2. (0:30)

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN hits the hardwood with "Clutch: The NBA Playoffs" presented by NBA 2K25 on PS5, a new eight-part ESPN original series that offers an in-depth look at the 2024 NBA playoffs. Produced by ESPN+ in association with Fulwell 73 Productions and ThreeFourTwo Productions, the series delves into the high-stakes action both on and off the court through players including Zion Williamson, Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, P.J. Washington and Jaylen Brown. Featuring exclusive, behind-the-scenes access, the series captures defining moments that showcase the NBA's next generation of leaders and superstars.

When is 'Clutch: The NBA Playoffs' airing?

The first episode premieres Monday at 11:30 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch the program?

The first episode debuts on ESPN2 with subsequent streaming on ESPN+, and re-airs on ESPN on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can get more information in the program's streaming hub.

Episode descriptions:

Episode 1: Changing of the Guard

Airs on ESPN2 on Oct. 7 at 11:30 p.m. ET | Streaming on ESPN+ on Oct. 8 at 12:30 a.m. ET | Re-airs on ESPN on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. ET

As NBA legends LeBron James and Stephen Curry reach the twilights of their storied careers, the league is witnessing a seismic shift. The New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and the Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox are vying to step into the spotlight. In high-stakes play-in games, Zion challenges LeBron, while Fox takes on the Warriors dynasty as he looks to create his own legacy in nearby Sacramento. Can these two players meet the standard set by their heroes?

Episode 2: Foundation First

Airs on ESPN on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET | Streaming on ESPN+ immediately following debut

In the NBA, team chemistry correlates to success and championship aspirations. The New York Knicks' core, featuring NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson alongside his former Villanova teammates Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, aim for the Knicks' first title in over fifty years. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder's young core captured the top seed in the Western Conference, led by All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Can these close-knit teams advance past the first round and shake up the playoff landscape?

Episode 3: Killer Instinct

Airs on ESPN on Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET | Streaming on ESPN+ immediately following debut

The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks square off in a heated first-round matchup. Making his playoff debut, All-Star Tyrese Haliburton is out to prove he has what it takes to lead the Pacers. Standing in his way is the Bucks' Patrick Beverley. Back in his hometown of Chicago, Beverley details what made him a relentless player. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics finished with the best regular-season record in the league, but questions linger about their championship pedigree.

Episode 4: Hunter vs Hunted

Airs on ESPN on Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. ET | Streaming on ESPN+ immediately following debut

The defending champion Denver Nuggets hope to repeat, but teams such as the Minnesota Timberwolves are built to beat them. In the Western Conference semifinals, these combatants battle in an epic seven-game series. The pressure is intense for the Nuggets' Jamal Murray and the Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell to sustain their reputations as elite playoff performers. Expectations are high in Boston where unproven second-year coach Joe Mazzulla is determined to show he's worthy of leading this storied franchise.

Episode 5: Make Your Name

Airs on ESPN on Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. ET | Streaming on ESPN+ immediately following debut

NBA history has shown that you can't win a title with superstars alone. As the conference semifinals continue, key contributors such as the Knicks' Josh Hart, the Pacers' T.J. McConnell and Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington are determined to help their teams advance. Whether it is grabbing a big rebound, running the fast break or "standing on business," these role players are looking to rise to the occasion and bring their respective franchises closer to championship glory.

Episode 6: Redemption

Airs on ESPN on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. ET | Streaming on ESPN+ immediately following debut

For Kyrie Irving, the 2024 playoff stage is an opportunity to reaffirm his superstar status and rewrite the narrative. Meanwhile, the core members of the Celtics are driven by the chance to overcome past disappointments and live up to the history of "Titletown." Confronting the harsh reality of stepping into the playoff spotlight for the first time, the Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton is out to prove that he is one of the future faces of the league.

Episode 7: Beyond The Game

Airs on ESPN on Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. ET | Streaming on ESPN+ immediately following debut

With just four teams remaining in the NBA playoffs, several players and coaches ponder their status as difference-makers at the highest level of basketball. Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown strives to leave a lasting legacy in Boston, while Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively reflects on his teammates' support after his mother's passing. Lively's coach, Jason Kidd, channels his time-honored connection with Dallas, while his counterpart in Boston, Joe Mazzulla, reckons with his first brush with NBA greatness.

Episode 8: Finally

Airs on ESPN on Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. ET | Streaming on ESPN+ immediately following debut

After six grueling weeks of playoff basketball, the NBA Finals are here. Celtics duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown zero in on an 18th championship banner for their city, supported by the veteran leadership of Al Horford, who might only have one last chance to win a title. Meanwhile, in his inaugural Finals appearance, transcendent talent Luka Dončić fights to keep pace with Boston's explosive offense.

How can fans access more NBA content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for the latest news, features, stats, schedules and more.