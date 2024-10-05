Open Extended Reactions

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe suffered a small posterior labral tear in his left shoulder and will likely miss the beginning of the season, the team announced Saturday.

An MRI this week confirmed the tear. Sharpe will begin rehabbing and is expected to miss four to six weeks, according to the team.

The Blazers open their regular season on Oct. 23 vs. the Golden State Warriors.

Sharpe, 21, had a breakout season last year for the rebuilding Blazers, averaging nearly 16 points, but played sparingly after suffering an abdominal strain in December. He eventually underwent surgery in February and missed the rest of the season.

Portland selected Sharpe with the No. 7 pick in the 2022 draft.