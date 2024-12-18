Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- ESPN has announced that 91-year-old Hubie Brown will call the final game of his broadcasting career Feb. 9.

It'll be a full-circle moment for Brown. The Basketball Hall of Famer's finale will be in Milwaukee, where his professional coaching career started in 1972. The Bucks will play host to Philadelphia that afternoon, with the game preceding that day's Super Bowl.

Brown will work the game on ABC alongside Mike Breen, who will handle play-by-play duties. ESPN released the news during the NBA Cup final in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

Brown is a two-time NBA Coach of the Year and had stints as head coach of New York, Memphis and Atlanta. He has been with ESPN since 2004.

ESPN said it would honor Brown's career -- including more than 50 years associated with the NBA and 35 years as a national television and radio analyst -- throughout that broadcast.