ORLANDO, Fla. -- Concerns over Hurricane Milton and its effects on Florida forced the cancellation of Friday's preseason game in Orlando between the Magic and the New Orleans Pelicans, the NBA said.

The game will not be rescheduled.

Orlando was playing at San Antonio on Wednesday night and was scheduled to return to central Florida on Thursday. A team spokesperson said the Magic now will stay an extra day in San Antonio before departing Friday.

The hurricane made landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night.

The Magic-Pelicans game is the second NBA preseason matchup to be affected by Milton. A game scheduled for Thursday in Miami between the Heat and Atlanta Hawks was postponed until Oct. 16 because of storm concerns. Also called off earlier this week: a rescheduled NHL preseason game on Friday in Tampa between the Lightning and Predators -- one that was originally set to be played last month and was postponed because of Hurricane Helene.

"Stay safe Florida!" former Lightning star Steven Stamkos, who is entering his first season with Nashville, posted on social media Wednesday. "Thinking about all the amazing people in the Tampa area right now."

The NFL's Jaguars are modifying their London travel plans Thursday because of the storm, pushing back their departure from Jacksonville to later in the evening. The team also is moving practice back by several hours Thursday.

The Jaguars always leave Thursday for their London games. They will play the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the visiting team and then play a home game against the New England Patriots on Oct. 20 at Wembley Stadium.

Countless college and high school events in Florida also have been canceled or postponed because of the storm, which forecasters say is likely to bring drenching rain across a wide swath of the state.

For now, two planned exhibitions by Simone Biles and other Olympic gymnasts -- part of the "Gold Over America Tour," the acronym not coincidentally spelling out GOAT in a nod to Biles' status as the consensus greatest of all time in the sport -- this weekend are still on. The tour is scheduled to come to Sunrise, the home of the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, on Friday and then move to Orlando on Saturday.

Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida, which is north of Miami, is scheduled to resume live racing on Friday. Saturday's college football game with Cincinnati visiting Orlando to face UCF is still on, and the Memphis-South Florida game in Tampa was rescheduled earlier this week to be played Saturday.

UCF and USF officials have both said further decisions will be made, if necessary, once the storm passes.

Information from ESPN's Michael C. Wright and Michael DiRocco and The Associated Press was used in this report.