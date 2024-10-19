Steph Curry uses the shot fake to set up a deep 3 for Warriors (0:17)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry sat out the team's preseason finale Friday because of a sprained right index finger.

Curry injured his finger at practice Thursday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said ahead of Friday's 132-74 blowout win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kerr said he didn't believe the injury was too serious and expected Curry to be available on opening night Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Curry originally injured the finger last Friday when it became caught in a jersey against the Sacramento Kings, and he was held out of the next game. On Tuesday, Curry said he was still in some discomfort but would play later that night against the Lakers.

Curry wore a wrap on his finger but ripped it off midway through the third quarter.

Originally, Kerr wanted Friday's preseason game to be a dress rehearsal for opening night. But with Curry unavailable, Kerr said he planned to tinker more with his lineups and rotations as he continues to try to find his starting five.

Meanwhile, Lakers coach JJ Redick said he was resting all of his starters -- LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D'Angelo Russell -- against Golden State.

Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht, coming off a 35-point performance Thursday, was also out after knocking knees with a Phoenix Suns player in the overtime win.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin contributed to this report.