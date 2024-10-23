NBA Opening Night live: Celtics-Knicks; Timberwolves-Lakers

Late in the second quarter, Bronny James checks in alongside his father, LeBron, for the first time together in a regular-season game. (0:36)

The 2024-25 NBA season began Tuesday with two blockbuster games -- one with the defending NBA champions Boston Celtics tying an NBA record, and the other featuring future Hall of Famer LeBron James making NBA history alongside son Bronny James.

The first game saw the Celtics defeat the New York Knicks in a blowout 132-109 win at TD Garden in which the hosts tied an NBA mark for most 3-pointers (29) in a game. Ahead of the game, Celtics also unveiled their record 18th championship banner while also receiving their title rings.

The second game of the night saw the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves, where LeBron and Bronny became the first time a father-son duo played in an NBA regular season game together.

Here were the top highlights from the games as well as postgame takeaways from our ESPN insiders.

Takeaways

Celtics make the most of their special night

These nights typically see the team that got its championship rings struggle to maintain focus. Instead, this night became one where the only drama was the farcical fourth quarter attempts to break the all-time 3-point record, as Boston emphatically proved Joe Mazzulla's belief that this team can attack this season like it didn't win last year. For all of the pressure that was on the Celtics last year, one can credibly argue Boston has less pressure on it this year. The Celtics played that way Tuesday.

New York, meanwhile, spent its postgame pointing to the rather obvious fact that it has to be far better defensively. Considering the Knicks next play Friday night at Madison Square Garden against the high-powered Indiana Pacers Pacers, it won't take long to see how much better their defense can play after some film and practice days. -- Tim Bontemps

play 1:26 Celtics miss hilarious amount of 3s attempting to break record After tying the NBA single-game record with 29 3-pointers, the Celtics miss 13 straight triples down the stretch.

New York not there yet after flat showing

The result was emphatic, but the result itself shouldn't have been. The Celtics, the defending champs and a club that can play well regardless of whether it has Kristaps Porzingis, came out and played like the dominant team they are, hitting 29 triples in just over three quarters.

The Knicks may be able to compete down the line, but they're still a group with a couple of key pieces who are learning to play together. They aren't at Boston's level. (If this is truly what Boston is, perhaps no one is.) But New York badly needs to figure out the defensive end-something that will take time, even with the individual talent it possesses on that side of the ball. -- Chris Herring

Davis steals spotlight on LeBron-Bronny night

The Lakers' win featured the first-ever father-son duo in NBA history when LeBron James and Bronny James took the court in the second quarter, and it marked the first-ever game - and, ultimately, win - for new Lakers coach JJ Redick. But the dominance from Lakers star Anthony Davis shined above all the other storylines, as he finished with 36 points and 16 rebounds - continuing his dominant run since the Paris Olympics.

Davis' scoring effort marked the most in a season opener by a Lakers player since Kobe Bryant scored 45 against the Houston Rockets in 2007, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Davis also recorded his 15th career 35-point, 15-rebound game with the Lakers, tying Wilt Chamberlain for 4th-most in franchise history. That's good company - and it came against Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

LeBron, who will turn 40 in December, was fairly quiet, with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists, but the Lakers got a nice lift from Rui Hachimura, who scored 18. The Lakers were noticeably active on defense and forced 16 turnovers, which they cashed in for 19 points. It wasn't a perfect night for the Lakers, but there was a lot for Redick to like in his first game as the Lakers' head coach. -- Baxter Holmes

play 0:18 LeBron and Bronny meet the Griffeys LeBron James and Bronny James meet up with Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. prior to the Lakers' first game of the season.

Timberwolves turnovers overshadow Edwards' solid game

Anthony Edwards picked up where he left off in last year's playoffs, scoring 27 points and making the Lakers pay when they sent traps his direction in the fourth quarter, but the Timberwolves couldn't find other consistent sources of offense in their first game with Julius Randle in place of Karl-Anthony Towns.

Turnovers were especially problematic for Minnesota in the first half, when the team had 11 that led to 14 points for the Lakers. And the Timberwolves' other starters besides Edwards shot just 1-of-11 from 3-point range, including a combined eight misses in as many attempts for Mike Conley and Jaden McDaniels.

There's positive precedent, however. Minnesota also lost last year's season opener in Toronto, scoring just 94 points, and then won eight of the next nine games en route to the Western Conference finals. -- Kevin Pelton