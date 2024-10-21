Check out the best plays from Jaren Jackson Jr. as the Memphis Grizzlies and Jackson will revisit extension talks next offseason. (1:59)

The Memphis Grizzlies and Jaren Jackson Jr. will revisit extension talks next offseason, sources tell ESPN.

Jackson has two years left on his contract and was eligible to sign a three-year $106 million extension prior to the Monday night deadline.

Starting the day after the 2025 NBA Finals conclude, Memphis is allowed to offer Jackson a four-year $147 million extension.

If he is named Defensive Player of the Year, All-NBA or wins MVP this season, he would than become eligible to sign a five-year $345 million super max extension.

Jackson was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and has been selected All-Defensive twice.

He averaged a career high 22.5 points last season.