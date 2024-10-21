        <
          Sources: Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr. to wait on contract talks

          The Memphis Grizzlies and Jaren Jackson Jr. will revisit extension talks next offseason, sources tell ESPN.

          Jackson has two years left on his contract and was eligible to sign a three-year $106 million extension prior to the Monday night deadline.

          Starting the day after the 2025 NBA Finals conclude, Memphis is allowed to offer Jackson a four-year $147 million extension.

          If he is named Defensive Player of the Year, All-NBA or wins MVP this season, he would than become eligible to sign a five-year $345 million super max extension.

          Jackson was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and has been selected All-Defensive twice.

          He averaged a career high 22.5 points last season.