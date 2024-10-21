        <
          Sources: Magic extend Jalen Suggs for 5 years, $150.5 million

          play
          Showtime! Jalen Suggs steal sets up an epic windmill slam (0:27)

          Jalen Suggs steals the rock and slams home an awesome windmill slam. (0:27)

          • Shams Charania, ESPNOct 21, 2024, 08:20 PM

          Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs has agreed to a five-year, $150.5 million rookie contract extension with the franchise, sources told ESPN.

          Magic officials negotiated the new deal with Suggs' representative, Darren Matsubara of Wasserman, holding a series of meetings in Orlando to finalize terms ahead of Monday's 6 p.m. ET extension deadline.

          Orlando announced the extension on Monday afternoon but did not disclose terms.

          Suggs, 22, had a breakout season in his third year, helping Orlando rank third in defensive efficiency last season. He became just the third Magic player to make an NBA All-Defensive Team, joining Dwight Howard and Horace Grant.

          An improving shooter, Suggs knocked down nearly 40% of his 3-pointers on an average of 5.1 attempts per game last season to go along with 12.6 points and 1.4 steals in 27 minutes.

          Suggs, drafted with the No. 5 pick in the 2021 draft, joins Franz Wagner as members of that class locked up to long-term deals with the Magic. Wagner signed a five-year, $224 million extension earlier this summer.